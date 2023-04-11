Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $2,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of McKesson stock opened at $370.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
