Signaturefd LLC Increases Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $2,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.64.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $370.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.55. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

