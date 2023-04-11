Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $4,324,000. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 140.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 33,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 233,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Infosys by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 117,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

INFY stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on INFY. Wedbush reduced their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

