Signaturefd LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,647,000 after buying an additional 2,188,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,944,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,003,000 after purchasing an additional 845,651 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 999,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,129,000 after purchasing an additional 520,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 30,800 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $756,756.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NYCB. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Articles

