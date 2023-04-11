Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Shopify by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,494 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1,097.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319,042 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,065,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,995 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,036,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38,881 shares in the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $64.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

