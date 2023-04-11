Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 11,697 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Sonos by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonos by 2,622.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at Sonos

Sonos Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Sonos news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $273,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,203. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $843,406.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 294,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $273,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $1,492,404 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.70, a PEG ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.85. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.63.

Sonos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.