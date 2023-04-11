Signaturefd LLC Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WFC opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $145.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

