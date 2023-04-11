Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 183,084 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.16.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

