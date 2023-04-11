Signaturefd LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 135.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $168.13 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.97 and a 200-day moving average of $164.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.15.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

