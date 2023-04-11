Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives $175.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.20.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $167,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,687 shares of company stock worth $44,861,476 in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 172.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $163.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

