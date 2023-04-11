Head to Head Survey: Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) vs. Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI)

Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI – Get Rating) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Kingold Jewelry alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A Farfetch 15.51% 22.84% 6.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kingold Jewelry and Farfetch’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Farfetch $2.32 billion 0.77 $359.29 million ($2.24) -2.02

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Farfetch has higher revenue and earnings than Kingold Jewelry.

78.1% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Farfetch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Kingold Jewelry has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kingold Jewelry and Farfetch, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A Farfetch 1 5 10 0 2.56

Farfetch has a consensus target price of $11.77, indicating a potential upside of 160.32%.

Summary

Farfetch beats Kingold Jewelry on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingold Jewelry

(Get Rating)

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments. It offers gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company was founded by Zhi Hong Jia in 2002 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingold Jewelry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingold Jewelry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.