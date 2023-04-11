Head-To-Head Analysis: Alvarium Tiedemann (NASDAQ:ALTI) & Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI)

Alvarium Tiedemann (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alvarium Tiedemann and Federated Hermes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alvarium Tiedemann $89.34 million 6.56 -$1.03 million N/A N/A Federated Hermes $1.45 billion 2.48 $239.50 million $2.66 15.10

Federated Hermes has higher revenue and earnings than Alvarium Tiedemann.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Alvarium Tiedemann has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federated Hermes has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alvarium Tiedemann and Federated Hermes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvarium Tiedemann 0 0 0 0 N/A Federated Hermes 1 1 2 0 2.25

Federated Hermes has a consensus target price of $36.13, suggesting a potential downside of 10.05%. Given Federated Hermes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Federated Hermes is more favorable than Alvarium Tiedemann.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of Alvarium Tiedemann shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.0% of Alvarium Tiedemann shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Federated Hermes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alvarium Tiedemann and Federated Hermes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvarium Tiedemann N/A -70.50% 5.30% Federated Hermes 16.57% 26.80% 13.61%

Summary

Federated Hermes beats Alvarium Tiedemann on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alvarium Tiedemann

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc. is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets. The company was founded by John F. Donahue and Richard B. Fisher in October 1955 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

