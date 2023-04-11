Hour Loop (HOUR) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) is one of 54 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Hour Loop to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Hour Loop has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hour Loop’s peers have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop -1.54% -19.74% -6.79% Hour Loop Competitors -15.04% -48.85% -10.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Hour Loop and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hour Loop and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hour Loop Competitors 189 1155 3488 49 2.70

Hour Loop presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.26%. As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 28.25%. Given Hour Loop’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hour Loop has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hour Loop and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $95.93 million -$1.48 million -47.50 Hour Loop Competitors $15.62 billion -$174.47 million -11.74

Hour Loop’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hour Loop. Hour Loop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Hour Loop peers beat Hour Loop on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Hour Loop Company Profile

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

