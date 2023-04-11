Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) & BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Head to Head Comparison

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) and Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BioVie and Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioVie N/A -361.26% -141.75% Marinus Pharmaceuticals -84.28% -187.49% -61.22%

Risk & Volatility

BioVie has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioVie 0 0 3 0 3.00 Marinus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

BioVie presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.83%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $24.29, indicating a potential upside of 245.95%. Given Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marinus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BioVie.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of BioVie shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.5% of BioVie shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioVie and Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioVie N/A N/A -$26.08 million ($1.21) -5.96 Marinus Pharmaceuticals $25.48 million 13.68 -$19.82 million ($0.45) -15.60

Marinus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than BioVie. Marinus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioVie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marinus Pharmaceuticals beats BioVie on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioVie

BioVie, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid. The company was founded in August 2003 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

