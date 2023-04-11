Reviewing Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) & EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Rating) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

EVmo has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EVmo and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo -71.29% -205.24% -37.62% Clarivate -148.89% 7.20% 3.27%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $10.24 million 0.65 -$14.98 million N/A N/A Clarivate $2.66 billion 2.28 -$3.96 billion ($6.20) -1.45

This table compares EVmo and Clarivate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EVmo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EVmo and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A Clarivate 0 2 3 0 2.60

Clarivate has a consensus price target of $13.88, suggesting a potential upside of 54.51%. Given Clarivate’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than EVmo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of EVmo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Clarivate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Clarivate beats EVmo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level. The LS&H segment comprises of products and solutions that provide insight and foresight across the drug and device lifecycle, empowering life science and healthcare organizations. The IP segment refers to patent intelligence, brand IP Intelligence, and IP Lifecycle Management product groups, which enables customers to establish, protect, and manage their intellectual property and form critical business decision while also mitigating risk and improving efficiencies. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

