Analyzing International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) and Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) and Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares International Distributions Services and Compass Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Distributions Services N/A N/A N/A Compass Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Compass Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Compass Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Distributions Services $17.37 billion 0.15 $835.87 million N/A N/A Compass Group $32.67 billion 1.37 $1.43 billion N/A N/A

This table compares International Distributions Services and Compass Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Compass Group has higher revenue and earnings than International Distributions Services.

Risk and Volatility

International Distributions Services has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Group has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

International Distributions Services pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Compass Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for International Distributions Services and Compass Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Distributions Services 1 5 1 0 2.00 Compass Group 1 1 2 0 2.25

Summary

Compass Group beats International Distributions Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe. The company was founded in 1516 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Compass Group

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

