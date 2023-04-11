Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) and Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Rating) and Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Permex Petroleum and Independence Contract Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Permex Petroleum alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permex Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00 Independence Contract Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 7.80 -$2.71 million N/A N/A Independence Contract Drilling $186.71 million 0.23 -$65.32 million ($1.62) -1.98

This table compares Permex Petroleum and Independence Contract Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Permex Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Independence Contract Drilling.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.3% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Independence Contract Drilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Permex Petroleum and Independence Contract Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permex Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Independence Contract Drilling -10.03% -13.08% -6.30%

Summary

Permex Petroleum beats Independence Contract Drilling on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permex Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Permex Petroleum Corporation is a junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia.

About Independence Contract Drilling

(Get Rating)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable, and energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A. Dunn on November 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Permex Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permex Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.