Comparing Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Miromatrix Medical and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Miromatrix Medical has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Miromatrix Medical and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miromatrix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 4 5 0 2.56

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Miromatrix Medical presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 269.23%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $15.78, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Miromatrix Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Miromatrix Medical is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

16.9% of Miromatrix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Miromatrix Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Miromatrix Medical and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miromatrix Medical -3,143.76% -74.77% -63.20% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -91.25% N/A -46.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Miromatrix Medical and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Miromatrix Medical $950,000.00 46.58 -$29.96 million ($1.45) -1.12 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $270.83 million 5.93 -$247.12 million ($1.33) -6.41

Miromatrix Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Miromatrix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals beats Miromatrix Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc., a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells. The company has collaborations with The Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai Hospital, and The Texas Heart Institute. The company was formerly known as TayTech, Inc. Miromatrix Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

