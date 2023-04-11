Critical Review: Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI – Get Rating) and Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Decisionpoint Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get KLDiscovery alerts:

Profitability

This table compares KLDiscovery and Decisionpoint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -13.60% -82.71% -6.14% Decisionpoint Systems 3.19% 21.10% 6.06%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $317.43 million 0.14 -$43.17 million ($1.01) -1.04 Decisionpoint Systems $97.42 million 0.44 $3.11 million $0.42 13.71

This table compares KLDiscovery and Decisionpoint Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Decisionpoint Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KLDiscovery. KLDiscovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Decisionpoint Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decisionpoint Systems has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for KLDiscovery and Decisionpoint Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Decisionpoint Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Decisionpoint Systems beats KLDiscovery on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLDiscovery

(Get Rating)

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery, information governance, and data recovery solutions to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula Ecosystem, an information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review, a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool. It also provides KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools for predictive coding, workflow, email threading, near-duplicate detection, and language identification; KLD Processing, a processing platform; technology enabled managed review services; digital forensics services; and information archiving services. In addition, the company offers advisory services, such as eDiscovery readiness and response solutions, including eDiscovery expert witness, custodian interviews, preservation and collection strategy, and legal hold solution; information governance solutions comprising Office 365 health check and legal hold process improvement; and data privacy solutions, including privacy compliance assessment and data breach risk mitigation. Further, it provides data recovery services; email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services. Additionally, the company provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Decisionpoint Systems

(Get Rating)

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. engages in the provision and integrator of mobility and wireless systems for business organizations. The company was founded on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for KLDiscovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLDiscovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.