Head-To-Head Comparison: Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) versus Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) and Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and Centrus Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lynas Rare Earths $839.27 million 4.49 $392.37 million N/A N/A Centrus Energy $293.80 million 1.49 $52.20 million $3.38 8.86

Lynas Rare Earths has higher revenue and earnings than Centrus Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lynas Rare Earths 0 0 0 0 N/A Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lynas Rare Earths and Centrus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and Centrus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A Centrus Energy 17.77% -53.40% 8.99%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Lynas Rare Earths shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lynas Rare Earths has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Lynas Rare Earths on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lynas Rare Earths

(Get Rating)

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Centrus Energy

(Get Rating)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the following segments: Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world. The company was founded in October 1992 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.