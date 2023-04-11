Head to Head Review: Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) versus Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL)

Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magic Empire Global and Perella Weinberg Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Perella Weinberg Partners $631.51 million 1.18 $17.88 million ($0.47) -18.17

Perella Weinberg Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Empire Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Empire Global N/A N/A N/A Perella Weinberg Partners 2.83% 28.11% 12.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Magic Empire Global and Perella Weinberg Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Empire Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67

Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 56.13%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Magic Empire Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Magic Empire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 63.0% of Magic Empire Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Magic Empire Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Empire Global

(Get Rating)

Magic Empire Global Limited provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

