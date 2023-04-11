Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) and Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Critical Survey

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.5% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Niu Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Niu Technologies and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies -1.61% -3.90% -2.01% Vicinity Motor -97.15% -45.16% -27.29%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $459.40 million 0.62 -$7.17 million ($0.09) -41.22 Vicinity Motor $18.48 million 1.90 -$17.95 million ($0.46) -1.67

This table compares Niu Technologies and Vicinity Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Niu Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Motor. Niu Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicinity Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Niu Technologies has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Niu Technologies and Vicinity Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00 Vicinity Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Niu Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $7.70, indicating a potential upside of 107.55%. Given Niu Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Niu Technologies is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Vicinity Motor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Niu Technologies

(Get Rating)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. Its product portfolio includes electric scooters and motorcycles, electric kick-scooters, and e-bikes. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Vicinity Motor

(Get Rating)

Vicinity Motor Corp. engages in the provision of electric, CNG, gas and clean-diesel buses for both public and commercial enterprise use. It operates through the United States and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by William Trainer in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.