Analyzing Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) and UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.5% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Oppenheimer and UP Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A UP Fintech 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

UP Fintech has a consensus target price of $6.01, suggesting a potential upside of 87.23%. Given UP Fintech’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than Oppenheimer.

This table compares Oppenheimer and UP Fintech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oppenheimer $1.11 billion 0.36 $32.35 million $2.61 14.14 UP Fintech $225.37 million 2.19 -$2.19 million ($0.02) -160.50

Oppenheimer has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech. UP Fintech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oppenheimer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oppenheimer and UP Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oppenheimer 2.84% 3.98% 1.09% UP Fintech -0.97% -0.35% -0.04%

Risk and Volatility

Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UP Fintech has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oppenheimer beats UP Fintech on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. engages as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses. The Asset Management segment consists of fee income earned on AUM from investment management services of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. The Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, institutional equities sales, trading, and research, taxable fixed income sales, trading, and research, public finance, and municipal trading. The Corporate/Other segment pertains to legal, compliance, accounting, and internal audit activities. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

