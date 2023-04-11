Imunon (IMNN) vs. Its Peers Critical Survey

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating) is one of 986 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Imunon to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Imunon and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Imunon alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imunon -7,179.40% -68.12% -47.70% Imunon Competitors -3,495.77% -222.94% -34.54%

Volatility & Risk

Imunon has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imunon’s rivals have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

6.9% of Imunon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Imunon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Imunon and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imunon 0 0 2 0 3.00 Imunon Competitors 4203 15069 41524 713 2.63

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 118.46%. Given Imunon’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Imunon has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Imunon and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Imunon $500,000.00 -$35.90 million -0.21 Imunon Competitors $2.10 billion $242.10 million -3.77

Imunon’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Imunon. Imunon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Imunon rivals beat Imunon on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Imunon

(Get Rating)

Imunon, Inc. is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm is also engaged in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies. It operates through the Celsion and ThermoDox brands. The company was founded by Yim-Pan Cheung in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.