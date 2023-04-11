DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) versus Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Critical Contrast

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and DRDGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 3.92% 4.12% 2.84% DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Barrick Gold and DRDGOLD, as reported by MarketBeat.

DRDGOLD has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.40%. Given DRDGOLD’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Dividends

Barrick Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. DRDGOLD pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Barrick Gold pays out 166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and DRDGOLD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.01 billion 3.10 $432.00 million $0.24 81.08 DRDGOLD $336.84 million N/A $73.95 million N/A N/A

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than DRDGOLD.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats DRDGOLD on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corp. engages in the production and sale of gold, copper, and related activities. It also provides exploration and mining development. It operates through the following business segments: Carlin, Cortez, Turquoise Ridge, Pueblo Viejo, Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali, Veladero, North Mara, Bulyanhulu, and Others. The Others segments includes Long Canyon, Phoenix, Nevada Gold Mines, Hemlo, Latin America and Asia Pacific, North Mara, Tongon, Buzwagi, and Africa and Middle East. The company was founded by Peter D. Munk in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields. The FWGR segment focuses on the slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The company was founded on February 16, 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

