Financial Analysis: Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) and Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Century Casinos and Soho House & Co Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Casinos 1.85% 5.15% 0.96% Soho House & Co Inc. -25.47% -450.95% -10.13%

Volatility & Risk

Century Casinos has a beta of 2.53, suggesting that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

69.2% of Century Casinos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Century Casinos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Century Casinos and Soho House & Co Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Casinos 0 0 2 0 3.00 Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Century Casinos currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 73.75%. Given Century Casinos’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than Soho House & Co Inc..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Century Casinos and Soho House & Co Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Casinos $430.53 million 0.51 $7.98 million $0.24 30.38 Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.22 -$220.58 million ($1.24) -4.89

Century Casinos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Casinos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Century Casinos beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Casinos

(Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc. is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other. The Canada, United States, and Poland segments include the operations of the company’s properties in their respective geographical locations. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on additional business activities including concession agreements, management agreements, consulting agreements, and certain other corporate and management operations. The company was founded by Erwin Haitzmann and Peter Hoetzinger in 1992 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, CO.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Rating)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.