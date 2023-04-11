First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) vs. Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Head-To-Head Survey

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Truxton and First Financial Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Truxton alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A First Financial Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Financial Bankshares has a consensus target price of $40.83, indicating a potential upside of 32.36%. Given First Financial Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial Bankshares is more favorable than Truxton.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $49.22 million 3.87 $16.73 million $5.75 11.39 First Financial Bankshares $564.52 million 7.80 $234.48 million $1.63 18.93

This table compares Truxton and First Financial Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. Truxton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Truxton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Truxton has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Truxton and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 33.99% N/A N/A First Financial Bankshares 41.53% 17.98% 1.78%

Dividends

Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Truxton pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bankshares pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Truxton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats Truxton on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truxton

(Get Rating)

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment includes loans for commercial, industrial or agricultural purposes to business enterprises that are not secured by real estate. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment refers to the loans secured by non-residential real estate and improvements thereon. The Residential Real Estate Loans segment comprises the loans secured by residential real estate, including single-family and multi-family dwellings. The Construction and Land Development Loans segment consists of loans that finance the process of improving properties preparatory to erecting new structures or the on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential or farm buildings. The Consumer Loans segment is composed of the loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures that are not secured by real estate. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Na

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.