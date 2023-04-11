Critical Analysis: Energy Vault (NRGV) vs. Its Rivals

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) is one of 62 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Energy Vault to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Energy Vault has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault’s peers have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.4% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Energy Vault shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault $145.88 million -$78.30 million -2.63 Energy Vault Competitors $668.70 million $8.43 million 4.12

This table compares Energy Vault and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Energy Vault’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Energy Vault. Energy Vault is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Energy Vault and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 1 2 0 2.25 Energy Vault Competitors 77 464 1007 51 2.65

Energy Vault currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 291.06%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 40.50%. Given Energy Vault’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault -53.67% -19.42% -16.91% Energy Vault Competitors -56.46% -12.40% -9.77%

Summary

Energy Vault peers beat Energy Vault on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

