Hyperdynamics (OTCMKTS:HDYNQ) vs. Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Head to Head Contrast

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) and Hyperdynamics (OTCMKTS:HDYNQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Hyperdynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 12.62% -97.97% 12.65% Hyperdynamics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.4% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Hyperdynamics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $458.46 million 0.61 $57.88 million $1.37 5.29 Hyperdynamics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Amplify Energy and Hyperdynamics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperdynamics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Amplify Energy and Hyperdynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hyperdynamics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amplify Energy presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.52%.

Volatility and Risk

Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperdynamics has a beta of 3.68, suggesting that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Hyperdynamics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in Oklahoma, the Rockies, offshore Southern California, East Texas and North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Hyperdynamics

Hyperdynamics Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and gas. It focuses on the concession to explore in offshore Republic of Guinea located in Northwest Africa. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

