ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) vs. Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Financial Analysis

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Four Corners Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ACRES Commercial Realty
|$75.17 million
|1.12
|$10.62 million
|($1.01)
|-9.58
|Four Corners Property Trust
|$223.19 million
|10.20
|$97.77 million
|$1.20
|22.04
Four Corners Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. ACRES Commercial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Corners Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ACRES Commercial Realty
|14.13%
|5.90%
|1.14%
|Four Corners Property Trust
|43.81%
|9.37%
|4.71%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ACRES Commercial Realty and Four Corners Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ACRES Commercial Realty
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|Four Corners Property Trust
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2.40
ACRES Commercial Realty presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 42.05%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.12%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.
Risk and Volatility
ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Four Corners Property Trust beats ACRES Commercial Realty on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About ACRES Commercial Realty
ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
About Four Corners Property Trust
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties. The Restaurant Operations segment includes the Kerrow Restaurant operating business. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.
Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.