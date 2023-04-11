ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) vs. Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Financial Analysis

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Four Corners Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $75.17 million 1.12 $10.62 million ($1.01) -9.58 Four Corners Property Trust $223.19 million 10.20 $97.77 million $1.20 22.04

Four Corners Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than ACRES Commercial Realty. ACRES Commercial Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Four Corners Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

23.6% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 14.13% 5.90% 1.14% Four Corners Property Trust 43.81% 9.37% 4.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ACRES Commercial Realty and Four Corners Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00 Four Corners Property Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

ACRES Commercial Realty presently has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 42.05%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.12%. Given ACRES Commercial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ACRES Commercial Realty is more favorable than Four Corners Property Trust.

Risk and Volatility

ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats ACRES Commercial Realty on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties. The Restaurant Operations segment includes the Kerrow Restaurant operating business. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.

