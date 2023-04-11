Critical Comparison: IsoPlexis (ISO) and Its Peers

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare IsoPlexis to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares IsoPlexis and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get IsoPlexis alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IsoPlexis -632.41% -127.86% -71.41% IsoPlexis Competitors -273.31% 238.74% -17.34%

Volatility and Risk

IsoPlexis has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IsoPlexis’ competitors have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

44.9% of IsoPlexis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of IsoPlexis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IsoPlexis and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IsoPlexis $16.76 million -$106.00 million -0.28 IsoPlexis Competitors $1.07 billion -$256.75 million 5.31

IsoPlexis’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IsoPlexis. IsoPlexis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for IsoPlexis and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IsoPlexis 0 2 0 0 2.00 IsoPlexis Competitors 193 1106 1712 59 2.53

IsoPlexis currently has a consensus price target of $1.60, indicating a potential upside of 110.08%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 11.01%. Given IsoPlexis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

IsoPlexis competitors beat IsoPlexis on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea. The company offers single cell proteomics platform, including instruments, chip consumables, and software that provides an end-to-end solution to view of protein function at an individual cellular level. It provides IsoLight and IsoSpark instruments; IsoCode chips that offer multiplexed chip solutions for single cell functional proteomics; CodePlex chips that provide multiplexed solutions for ultra-low volume bulk samples; and IsoSpeak software that offers dimensional data and automates analysis with an intuitive push button user interface to deliver same day single cell and bulk proteome visualizations, as well as research support and services, and post-warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Branford, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for IsoPlexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoPlexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.