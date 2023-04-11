Analysts Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Target Price at $251.22

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $251.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HII shares. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $209.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $194.36 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 1,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,435,000 after acquiring an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.