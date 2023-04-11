Head-To-Head Analysis: Steakholder Foods (STKH) vs. The Competition

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Steakholder Foods to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Steakholder Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A N/A N/A Steakholder Foods Competitors -136.81% -23.51% -12.35%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steakholder Foods’ peers have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Steakholder Foods and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A -$18.02 million -0.33 Steakholder Foods Competitors $7.98 billion $587.90 million 39.04

Steakholder Foods’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods. Steakholder Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Steakholder Foods and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Steakholder Foods Competitors 293 1149 1330 30 2.39

Steakholder Foods currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 374.61%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 14.32%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than its peers.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provide associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offer services, such as technology implementation, training, and engineering support directly and through contractors to food processing and food retail companies. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

