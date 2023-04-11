Analysts Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target at $78.40

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLS. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.22. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $80.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,006,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,817,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,006,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,817,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $65,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,029,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,484 shares of company stock worth $4,450,102 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

