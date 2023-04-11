Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Head to Head Comparison

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qualys and Paylocity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys $489.72 million 9.61 $107.99 million $2.76 46.07 Paylocity $852.65 million 12.42 $90.78 million $1.71 111.05

Qualys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paylocity. Qualys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paylocity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Qualys has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paylocity has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Qualys and Paylocity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys 2 7 5 0 2.21 Paylocity 0 2 8 0 2.80

Qualys currently has a consensus price target of $143.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.62%. Paylocity has a consensus price target of $272.36, suggesting a potential upside of 43.42%. Given Paylocity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paylocity is more favorable than Qualys.

Profitability

This table compares Qualys and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys 22.05% 29.43% 14.15% Paylocity 9.58% 18.52% 2.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Qualys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Paylocity shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Qualys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.5% of Paylocity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paylocity beats Qualys on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations. The firm also offers solutions through a software-as-a-service model, primarily with renewable annual subscriptions. The company was founded on December 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

