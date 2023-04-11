Head to Head Contrast: NEXGEL (NXGL) & Its Competitors

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) is one of 229 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NEXGEL to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of NEXGEL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of NEXGEL shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NEXGEL and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NEXGEL $2.05 million -$4.75 million -1.65 NEXGEL Competitors $1.11 billion $54.38 million -3.71

Profitability

NEXGEL’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NEXGEL. NEXGEL is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares NEXGEL and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXGEL -231.63% -53.47% -38.40% NEXGEL Competitors -495.28% -105.70% -25.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for NEXGEL and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXGEL 0 0 0 0 N/A NEXGEL Competitors 1027 3640 7841 183 2.57

NEXGEL presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 257.14%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 21.46%. Given NEXGEL’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NEXGEL is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

NEXGEL has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEXGEL’s peers have a beta of 1.38, indicating that their average share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

NEXGEL Company Profile

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

