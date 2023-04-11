Financial Contrast: LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) & Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) and LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and LINKBANCORP’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Bancorp $283.48 million 1.67 $93.41 million $2.14 5.08 LINKBANCORP $43.22 million 2.48 $5.60 million $0.53 12.49

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LINKBANCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

56.1% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Horizon Bancorp and LINKBANCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 LINKBANCORP 0 2 1 0 2.33

Horizon Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.65%. LINKBANCORP has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.92%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than LINKBANCORP.

Dividends

Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Horizon Bancorp pays out 29.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LINKBANCORP pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Bancorp and LINKBANCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Bancorp 32.51% 13.96% 1.21% LINKBANCORP 12.95% 5.23% 0.58%

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats LINKBANCORP on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

About LINKBANCORP

(Get Rating)

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans. It also provides debit cards, mobile banking, card valet app, e-statements, ATMs, online banking and bill pay, and other services. The company operates through a main office located in Gratz, Pennsylvania, as well as bank offices located in Camp Hill, Gratz, Valley View, Harrisburg, Herndon, Lancaster, Pottsville, Trevorton, West Chester, and Minersville. Pennsylvania. LINKBANCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.