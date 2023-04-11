Critical Comparison: CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) vs. Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

CLP has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CLP and Heliogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLP $12.85 billion N/A $118.00 million N/A N/A Heliogen $13.75 million 3.62 -$142.00 million ($0.75) -0.34

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CLP has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

0.1% of CLP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CLP and Heliogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLP 1 0 0 0 1.00 Heliogen 0 1 0 0 2.00

Heliogen has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 686.78%. Given Heliogen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heliogen is more favorable than CLP.

Profitability

This table compares CLP and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLP N/A N/A N/A Heliogen -1,032.65% -91.20% -62.91%

About CLP

(Get Rating)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar. It serves 5.15 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage services, and energy and infrastructure solutions; property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. It has generating capacity of 20,018 equity megawatts; and 16,834 kilometers of transmission and high voltage distribution lines. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

About Heliogen

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

