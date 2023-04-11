Analyzing Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) & Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV)

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) and Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Envirotech Vehicles and Valeo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envirotech Vehicles 0 0 0 0 N/A Valeo 1 2 1 0 2.00

Valeo has a consensus price target of $20.83, indicating a potential upside of 109.59%. Given Valeo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valeo is more favorable than Envirotech Vehicles.

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Envirotech Vehicles has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valeo has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Valeo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envirotech Vehicles $2.04 million 21.47 -$7.65 million ($0.46) -6.35 Valeo $21.11 billion 0.23 $242.37 million N/A N/A

Valeo has higher revenue and earnings than Envirotech Vehicles.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Valeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Envirotech Vehicles shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Envirotech Vehicles and Valeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envirotech Vehicles -100.18% -10.66% -10.49% Valeo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Valeo beats Envirotech Vehicles on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles is a provider and manufacturer of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission vehicles and zero-emission drive trains for integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. The company serves commercial and last-mile delivery fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, colleges, and universities and meet the increasing demand for heavy-duty electric vehicles. The company was founded by Edward Riggs Monfort on August 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Osceloa, AR.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems segment manufactures systems, modules, and components for climate control and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems segment develops interior controls, driving assistance, interior electronics, and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems segment manufactures lighting and wiper systems. The company was founded on February 10, 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

