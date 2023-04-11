Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) versus Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Financial Analysis

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) and Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Visteon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies $4.19 million 53.50 -$147.30 million ($0.68) -1.50 Visteon $3.76 billion 1.09 $124.00 million $4.34 33.61

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than Aeva Technologies. Aeva Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies -3,513.96% -39.05% -36.91% Visteon 3.30% 22.59% 6.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Visteon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

48.8% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.7% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Visteon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aeva Technologies and Visteon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 3 3 0 2.50 Visteon 2 4 6 0 2.33

Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $4.25, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Visteon has a consensus price target of $153.62, indicating a potential upside of 5.32%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Visteon.

Risk & Volatility

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visteon has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Visteon beats Aeva Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

(Get Rating)

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company was founded in 2017 is based in Mountain View, California.

About Visteon

(Get Rating)

Visteon Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles, and supplies automotive parts. It operates through the Americas, Europe, China, and Other Asia Pacific geographical segments. The Americas segment includes the United States and Mexico. The Europe segment refers to Portugal, Slovakia, and Tunisia. The China segment relates to China domestic and export. The Other Asia Pacific segment is involved in Japan and India. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.