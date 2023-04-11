Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FRGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Forge Global in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forge Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.23.

Shares of Forge Global stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. Forge Global has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $293.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Forge Global in the third quarter valued at $8,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Forge Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Forge Global by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Forge Global by 479.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 395,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 32.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 337,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 82,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

