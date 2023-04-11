Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
FRGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Forge Global in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forge Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.23.
Forge Global Stock Up 6.9 %
Shares of Forge Global stock opened at $1.70 on Monday. Forge Global has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $293.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.29.
About Forge Global
Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
