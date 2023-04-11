Comparing Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) & Its Competitors

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) is one of 43 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Soho House & Co Inc. to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.
Volatility & Risk
Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc.’s competitors have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Soho House & Co Inc.
|-25.47%
|-450.95%
|-10.13%
|Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors
|0.40%
|-18.08%
|1.40%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Soho House & Co Inc.
|$972.21 million
|-$220.58 million
|-4.89
|Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors
|$3.13 billion
|$198.04 million
|9.91
Soho House & Co Inc.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Soho House & Co Inc. and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Soho House & Co Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Soho House & Co Inc. Competitors
|399
|2315
|3297
|76
|2.50
As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 15.39%. Given Soho House & Co Inc.’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Soho House & Co Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
Soho House & Co Inc. competitors beat Soho House & Co Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
Soho House & Co Inc. Company Profile
The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.
