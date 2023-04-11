Critical Review: Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) versus Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY)

Onion Global (NYSE:OGBLY – Get Rating) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and Qurate Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A Qurate Retail -21.43% 3.28% 0.42%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onion Global and Qurate Retail’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.02 -$55.90 million N/A N/A Qurate Retail $12.11 billion 0.03 -$2.59 billion ($6.81) -0.13

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Onion Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qurate Retail.

2.6% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Onion Global and Qurate Retail, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Qurate Retail 1 1 0 0 1.50

Qurate Retail has a consensus price target of $2.60, indicating a potential upside of 204.27%. Given Qurate Retail’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qurate Retail is more favorable than Onion Global.

Volatility and Risk

Onion Global has a beta of -3.55, indicating that its share price is 455% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qurate Retail has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Qurate Retail beats Onion Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc. engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International and CBI. The QxH segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in the U.S., primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through their websites and mobile applications. The QVC International segment markets and sells a wide variety of consumer products in several foreign countries, primarily by means of its televised shopping programs and via the Internet through its international websites and mobile applications. The CBI segment consists of a portfolio of aspirational home and apparel brands in the U.S. that sell merchandise through brick-and-mortar retail locations as well as via the Internet through their websites. The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

