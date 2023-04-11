Head to Head Survey: Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) versus Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) and Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biodesix 0 0 4 0 3.00 Invitae 4 7 0 0 1.64

Biodesix presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 405.95%. Invitae has a consensus price target of $4.58, indicating a potential upside of 239.15%. Given Biodesix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Biodesix is more favorable than Invitae.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biodesix $38.21 million 3.43 -$65.45 million ($1.59) -1.06 Invitae $516.30 million 0.64 -$3.11 billion ($13.35) -0.10

Biodesix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invitae. Biodesix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitae, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biodesix -171.27% -741.60% -83.92% Invitae -601.64% -59.44% -18.80%

Risk & Volatility

Biodesix has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invitae has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Invitae shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Biodesix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Invitae shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biodesix beats Invitae on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc. operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules. It also offers GeneStrat ddPCR and VeriStrat tests, which are used in the diagnosis of lung cancer to measure the presence of mutations in the tumor and the state of the patient's immune system to establish the patient's prognosis and help guide treatment decisions; and GeneStrat NGS (NGS) test, a 72-hour blood-based NGS test. In addition, the company, through its partnership with Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., provides Bio-Rad SARS-CoV-2 ddPCR, a COVID-19 Test under Biodesix WorkSafe testing program; and Platelia SARS-CoV-2 Total Ab test, an antibody test for detecting a B-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 that indicate recent or prior infection. Further, it offers diagnostic and clinical research, as well as clinical trial testing services to biopharmaceutical companies; and discovers, develops, and commercializes companion diagnostics. The company was formerly known as Elston Technologies, Inc. Biodesix, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

