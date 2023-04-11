PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI) versus Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) Critical Comparison

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) and PacificHealth Laboratories (OTCMKTS:PHLI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smart for Life and PacificHealth Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $17.77 million 0.30 -$29.98 million ($1.19) -0.11 PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PacificHealth Laboratories has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smart for Life.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 PacificHealth Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Smart for Life and PacificHealth Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Smart for Life presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,826.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Smart for Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of PacificHealth Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smart for Life and PacificHealth Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life -168.73% -666.80% -105.39% PacificHealth Laboratories N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Smart for Life has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacificHealth Laboratories has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PacificHealth Laboratories beats Smart for Life on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About PacificHealth Laboratories

PacificHealth Laboratories, Inc. engages in developing, marketing and selling of patented premium nutrition tools that enable its consumers to enhance their health, improve their performance and reach their athletic goals. Its principal area of focus is exercise performance and recovery, including optimal weight management. The company was founded by Robert Portman in April 1995 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

