Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) vs. Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Critical Contrast

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) and Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kamada and Orgenesis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada $129.34 million 1.64 -$2.32 million ($0.05) -94.38 Orgenesis $36.03 million 0.92 -$14.89 million ($0.49) -2.47

Kamada has higher revenue and earnings than Orgenesis. Kamada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orgenesis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada 0 0 1 0 3.00 Orgenesis 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kamada and Orgenesis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Kamada currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.05%. Orgenesis has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 395.87%. Given Orgenesis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orgenesis is more favorable than Kamada.

Profitability

This table compares Kamada and Orgenesis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada -1.79% 6.12% 3.41% Orgenesis -33.80% -38.65% -17.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of Kamada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Orgenesis shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Kamada shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Orgenesis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Kamada has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orgenesis has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kamada beats Orgenesis on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties. The company was founded by David Tsur and Ralf Hahn on December 13, 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and provision of technologies, and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Morgenesis and Therapies segments. The Morgenesis segment refers to the POCare services. The Therapies segment is involved in therapeutic development operations. The company was founded by Sarah Ferber on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

