Head-To-Head Review: CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) versus Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM)

Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) and CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ambrx Biopharma and CEL-SCI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambrx Biopharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 CEL-SCI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ambrx Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.89%. Given Ambrx Biopharma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ambrx Biopharma is more favorable than CEL-SCI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambrx Biopharma N/A N/A N/A CEL-SCI N/A -101.16% -66.75%

Risk & Volatility

Ambrx Biopharma has a beta of -2.8, suggesting that its share price is 380% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEL-SCI has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambrx Biopharma and CEL-SCI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambrx Biopharma $7.40 million 43.94 -$78.00 million N/A N/A CEL-SCI $560,000.00 180.43 -$36.70 million ($0.85) -2.72

CEL-SCI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ambrx Biopharma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of CEL-SCI shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ambrx Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of CEL-SCI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ambrx Biopharma beats CEL-SCI on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambrx Biopharma

Ambrx Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer. The company is also developing two earlier-stage product candidates, including ARX517, an anti-PSMA ADC, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer and other solid tumors; and ARX305, an anti-CD70 ADC in investigational new drug-enabling studies for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and other cancers. In addition, it is developing other multiple product candidates targeting immuno-oncology applications, which include ARX822, a fab-small molecule bispecific that is in preclinical development for cancers; and ARX102, an immuno-oncology IL-2 pathway agonist to stimulate the patient's own immune system by targeting the ß and gamma receptors on the cytotoxic T cell. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has collaborations with Bristol Myers Squibb Company; AbbVie Inc.; BeiGene; Sino Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; NovoCodex; and Elanco Animal Health. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers. LEAPS is categorized into LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza for hospitalized patients and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000, which are vaccine candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. The company was founded by Maximilian de Clara on March 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, VA.

