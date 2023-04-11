Contrasting Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) & Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) and Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Organogenesis has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imunon has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.0% of Organogenesis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Imunon shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of Organogenesis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Imunon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Organogenesis 3.66% 9.83% 5.57% Imunon -7,179.40% -68.12% -47.70%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Organogenesis and Imunon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Organogenesis and Imunon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Organogenesis $450.89 million 0.62 $15.53 million $0.13 16.39 Imunon $500,000.00 19.82 -$35.90 million ($5.17) -0.21

Organogenesis has higher revenue and earnings than Imunon. Imunon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organogenesis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Organogenesis and Imunon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Organogenesis 0 2 0 0 2.00 Imunon 0 0 2 0 3.00

Organogenesis presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 416.43%. Given Organogenesis’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Organogenesis is more favorable than Imunon.

Summary

Organogenesis beats Imunon on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc. is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

About Imunon

Imunon, Inc. is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm is also engaged in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies. It operates through the Celsion and ThermoDox brands. The company was founded by Yim-Pan Cheung in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, NJ.

