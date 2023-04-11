iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $6.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC raised their price objective on iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 219,515 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,793,000 after buying an additional 3,789,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 2.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,820,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after buying an additional 95,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 83,981 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Stock Up 0.1 %

IQ stock opened at $6.72 on Thursday. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. On average, analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.