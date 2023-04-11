iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $6.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.33.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC raised their price objective on iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 219,515 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iQIYI by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,793,000 after buying an additional 3,789,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 2.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,820,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after buying an additional 95,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 83,981 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.
iQIYI Stock Up 0.1 %
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. On average, analysts forecast that iQIYI will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.
