Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives $193.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RHHBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Roche from CHF 328 to CHF 329 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roche from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roche by 455.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 8.7% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roche during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. Roche has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.8068 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Roche’s previous dividend of $0.79.

Roche Holding AG is a research healthcare company. It operates through the Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics segments. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

