Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 837.38 ($10.37).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEZ. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($10.84) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.39) price target on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.22) price target on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 921 ($11.41) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 835 ($10.34) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Get Beazley alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sally Lake sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.75), for a total transaction of £20,034.20 ($24,810.15). In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake sold 3,676 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 545 ($6.75), for a total value of £20,034.20 ($24,810.15). Also, insider Clive Bannister acquired 78,000 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 636 ($7.88) per share, with a total value of £496,080 ($614,340.56). Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Beazley Price Performance

Beazley Increases Dividend

BEZ opened at GBX 602.50 ($7.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 619.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 629.42. The firm has a market cap of £4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,869.05, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 385.40 ($4.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 695 ($8.61).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a GBX 13.50 ($0.17) dividend. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $12.90. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,380.95%.

About Beazley

(Get Rating)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.